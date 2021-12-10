Campbell Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 15,000 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 267.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,755,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 3,188.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,610,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.88. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

