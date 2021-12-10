Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $190.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CPT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.94.

NYSE CPT opened at $171.64 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 144.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.99%.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,644 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

