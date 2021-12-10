Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $62.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.38.

CPE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $71,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $177,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $52.12. 1,503,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,675. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

