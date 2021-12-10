Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Caleres stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 384,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,757. Caleres has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $884.76 million, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $225,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $380,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,024 shares of company stock worth $2,190,198 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.31% of Caleres worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

