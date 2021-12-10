Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

