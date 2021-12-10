Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.