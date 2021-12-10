Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,667 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000.

SHY stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day moving average of $86.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

