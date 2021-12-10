Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after buying an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $393.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.