Cadence Bank NA Buys New Shares in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Cadence Bank NA owned 0.06% of FAST Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FAST Acquisition by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,726,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,757 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FST opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

