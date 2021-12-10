Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,952 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,054,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 645,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $174,901,000 after buying an additional 114,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $333.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.55 and a 200 day moving average of $294.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.