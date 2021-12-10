Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

CABA stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $3,835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 524.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 66,622 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,944,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

