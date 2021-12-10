Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.51

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.51 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 4.35 ($0.06), with a volume of 3,074,783 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £20.95 million and a PE ratio of 23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Byotrol news, insider David Thomas Traynor bought 244,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £9,766.20 ($12,950.80).

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Professional and Consumer segments. The company offers hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, surface sanitizers, medical device cleaning, and disinfection products; and disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets.

