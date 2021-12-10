Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at DA Davidson

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLDR. B. Riley increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,769 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,386,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,456 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.