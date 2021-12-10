Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

BLDR stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,496 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,356,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,399,000 after acquiring an additional 553,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

