Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Insider Jennifer Kretchmar Sells 65,686 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 65,686 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $1,432,611.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BBW opened at $21.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $342.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.95. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $23.34.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,343,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,757,000 after buying an additional 55,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 29,809 shares in the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

