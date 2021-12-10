BSC Station (BSCS) Price Tops $0.35

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. BSC Station has a market cap of $12.82 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BSC Station has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.41 or 0.08554467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00078851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,883.98 or 0.99703380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002803 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

