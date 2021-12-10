BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) Insider Purchases A$184,584.53 in Stock

BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) insider Brendan York purchased 647,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$184,584.53 ($129,989.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About BSA

BSA Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technical services contracting company in Australia. It operates through BSA Communications & Utility Infrastructure, and BSA Advanced Property Solutions segments. The BSA Communications & Utility Infrastructure segment engages in the delivery of bundled services over fixed line multi-technology networks; and installation of subscription television and smart meters to the telecommunications, subscription television and utility industries.

