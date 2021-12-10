BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Brokerages forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $5.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in BRP by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 50.2% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,560. BRP has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

