BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Stock Price Down 4% Following Insider Selling

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.41. Approximately 8,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 320,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

Specifically, Director Jay A. Cohen acquired 2,800 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,227. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRP. TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 182.05 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.57.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BRP Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in BRP Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.