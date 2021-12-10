Brown University Invests $6.08 Million in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Brown University bought a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,000. Pinduoduo comprises 0.8% of Brown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.6% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $3,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,374,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,971,000 after purchasing an additional 60,029 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 20.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

PDD traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.33. 155,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,776,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.90. The company has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

