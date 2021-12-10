Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Position Increased by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD. owned about 0.09% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.74. 4,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,045. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.28. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $80.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

