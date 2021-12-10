Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Davis Rea LTD.’s 6th Largest Position

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 4.4% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 231,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,374,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,091,000 after buying an additional 46,161 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,943,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,562. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

