Brokers Set Expectations for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

SPWH stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $526.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5,136.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 88,032 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 447,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 59,170 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

