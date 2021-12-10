Brokers Set Expectations for Cadiz Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cadiz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.59). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadiz’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Cadiz stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cadiz by 130.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cadiz by 278.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cadiz by 1,206.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cadiz by 233.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Cadiz in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

