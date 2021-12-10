Brokers Offer Predictions for Novo Nordisk A/S’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79.

NVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

NVO stock opened at $113.54 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $115.95. The company has a market capitalization of $267.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $45,181,000. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after purchasing an additional 460,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,246,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

