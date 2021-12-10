Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) PT at $53.75

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of WB opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. Weibo has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Weibo by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.