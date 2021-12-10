Brokerages Set Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) PT at $106.08

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.17.

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after buying an additional 383,552 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

