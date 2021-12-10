Brokerages Set DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Target Price at $201.83

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNBBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

DNBBY stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.92. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.44.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $2.0629 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.77%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

