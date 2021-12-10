Brokerages Set Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target at $19.00

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BRLT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05.
In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $795,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $559,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
