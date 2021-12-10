Brokerages Set Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target at $19.00

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRLT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $795,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $559,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

