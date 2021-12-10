Brokerages Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) PT at $100.19

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.19.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,321,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 21.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 78,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.68. Ball has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

