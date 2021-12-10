Brokerages Set Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Price Target at $6.83

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $174.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.64. Athenex has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu bought 50,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the second quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Athenex by 432.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Athenex during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

