Brokerages Set Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Target Price at $112.89

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of ADS opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.31. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,671 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 668.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 580,557 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,893,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 302,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 272,744 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

