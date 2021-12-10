Brokerages Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Target Price at $53.17

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.6% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 289.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 160,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $57.84. 2,923,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,900. Aflac has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

