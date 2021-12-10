Brokerages Expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. Harsco reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSC. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,175,000 after acquiring an additional 161,956 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 265,714 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after acquiring an additional 216,866 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,709,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,927,000 after acquiring an additional 109,443 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after acquiring an additional 108,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harsco stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.20. 210,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,092. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.01, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. Harsco has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

