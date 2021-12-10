Brokerages Expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.28). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CALA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $42,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1,031.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 182,623 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 386.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 417,556 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.79. 1,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,285. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $58.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.63. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.19.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

