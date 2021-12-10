Brokerages Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce sales of $2.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the lowest is $2.65 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $8.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.64%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.42.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $404.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.81. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,881 shares of company stock worth $25,866,158. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

