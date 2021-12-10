Brokerages Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.53. Trustmark reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.80. 1,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,471. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 60.2% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 28,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 63.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 181.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

