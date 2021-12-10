Brokerages Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.50). Myovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $30.90.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $59,195.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 83,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,701.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 417,246 shares of company stock worth $9,479,778 and have sold 19,087 shares worth $428,638. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 385.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

