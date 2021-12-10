Brokerages Anticipate LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). LightPath Technologies posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LightPath Technologies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $64.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.28. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.