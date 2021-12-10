Brokerages Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce sales of $24.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.70 million and the highest is $31.34 million. Codexis reported sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $104.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $111.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $122.37 million, with estimates ranging from $115.40 million to $131.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,750. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Codexis by 32.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Codexis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Codexis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDXS stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -136.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. Codexis has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $42.01.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

