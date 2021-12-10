Brokerages Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Million

Brokerages expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to announce $5.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.46 million to $6.22 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $8.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $23.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $25.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.23 million, with estimates ranging from $17.05 million to $27.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth $2,335,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 254.8% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 41.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 57,187 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 190.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,802. The company has a market cap of $157.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.19. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 385.73%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

