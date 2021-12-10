Brokerages Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Brokerages predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $11.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

Shares of APD stock opened at $293.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

