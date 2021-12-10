Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $665.00 at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $600.00 to $665.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.89.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $583.42 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $593.07. The firm has a market cap of $240.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $536.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

