Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $615.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $500.00 to $615.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVGO. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $602.71.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $583.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $536.22 and a 200 day moving average of $500.04. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $398.28 and a 1 year high of $593.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $170,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

