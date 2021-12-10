Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $659.00 Price Target at Truist

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective upped by Truist from $564.00 to $659.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.90.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $47.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $630.46. 256,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $259.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $536.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.04. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $398.28 and a 12 month high of $593.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

