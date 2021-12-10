British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BTLCY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of British Land from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of British Land to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.00 on Monday. British Land has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

