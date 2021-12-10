British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BATS. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($41.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.98) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.76) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,553.22 ($47.12).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,691 ($35.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,574.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,680.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,478 ($32.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($39.27). The company has a market cap of £61.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

