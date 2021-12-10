British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BATS. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($41.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.98) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.76) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,553.22 ($47.12).
Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,691 ($35.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,574.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,680.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,478 ($32.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($39.27). The company has a market cap of £61.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
