Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $118.22

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $118.22 and last traded at $118.75, with a volume of 5235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.50.
Several equities analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
