Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $118.22

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $118.22 and last traded at $118.75, with a volume of 5235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.