Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.33.

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $23.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $32,457,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,418,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,125,000.

