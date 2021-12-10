Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.33.

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $23.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $32,457,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,418,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,125,000.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Investment Group (BRDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.