Brian Richard Hole Sells 1,309 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,584.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.48 million, a PE ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.79 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter worth about $138,033,000. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth about $1,072,000. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

